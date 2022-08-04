Alzolay (lat) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Facing hitters in a controlled setting marks the final step in Alzolay's prolonged recovery program from a right lat strain before he's ready to head out on what's expected to be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Since he's been on the shelf since spring training with the injury, Alzolay may not have sufficient time to build up to a starter's workload in 2022, but if he avoids any further setbacks, he'll at least be able to return from the 60-day injured list as a multi-inning relief option before season's end.