Alzolay pitched a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Brad Boxberger served up a walkoff homer Thursday while Mark Leiter and Michael Fulmer worked the late innings in Friday's victory, so roles at the back of the Cubs' bullpen could be in flux as manager David Ross tries to figure out how best to deploy his top arms. Alzolay has earned his spot in that group with a 2.87 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through 15.2 innings, and he has a win and four holds through 13 appearances in addition to Saturday's save.