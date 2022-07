Alzolay (lat) is expected to throw live batting practice in around a week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay has been throwing bullpen sessions for around the last week at the Cubs' extended spring training facility. He's nearing the next stage in his recovery but will need a few rehab assignments before being activated from the injured list. If things stay on track, Alzolay could return to make a few starts prior to the close of the regular season.