Alzolay gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Yankees.

He needed 10 pitches (seven strikes) to complete the shutout after Jameson Taillon gave up only one hit over the first eight frames. Over his last 14 appearances, Alzolay has a 1.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB through 14.2 innings while converting five of six save chances, and the 28-year-old appears to have separated himself from the pack in the Chicago bullpen -- no other Cub has recorded a save in the last month.