Alzolay (lat) struck out six and allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks over two innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Iowa.

Considering he needed 50 pitches to retire six batters, the 27-year-old wasn't especially efficient Saturday, but the nine swinging strikes he generated on the day were an encouraging sight. Alzolay, who has been on the injured list all season while recovering from a lat strain, will likely need to complete one or two more rehab starts before the Cubs activate him.