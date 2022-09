Alzolay (lat) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list this weekend, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alzolay has been on the injured list all season due to a lat strain, but he began a rehab assignment Aug. 22. Over minor-league outings, he's posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 12.1 innings. The 27-year-old hasn't tossed more than three innings in any of those appearances and will pitch out of the Cubs' bullpen once he's officially activated.