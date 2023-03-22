Alzolay is slated to start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs have said Alzolay is exclusively being viewed as a reliever this spring, but he's set to start his first Cactus League contest Wednesday. The righty likely won't work too deep into the game, though, and the outing may resemble a multi-inning relief appearance, which could be Alzolay's typical usage this year. Alzolay made only six appearances last season due to a lat strain, all of which came out of the bullpen, but he did start 21 games back in 2021.