Alzolay (1-3) allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief to take the loss Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out one.

After six scoreless innings from starter Justin Steele, Alzolay promptly came in and allowed Philadelphia to score the first two runs of the game. Despite the losing record, Alzolay has been mostly good this season with a 2.66 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. This was his first time allowing multiple earned runs in an outing since April 4.