Alzolay pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 2-1 win over the Padres. He struck out one.

Alzolay recently earned a two-inning save for the Cubs, but he was back in a setup role Friday, with Mark Leiter working the ninth for the save. With Brad Boxberger (forearm) out, Alzolay and Leiter should both continue to see high-leverage work, which gives each of them a boost in fantasy appeal, at least in the short term.