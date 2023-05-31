Alzolay pitched two perfect innings to record the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays. He struck out four.

The Cubs' bullpen was rested after Marcus Stroman went all nine innings Monday, but the team still elected to close things out with Alzolay instead of Mark Leiter, who worked the seventh inning. With Brad Boxberger (forearm) on the injured list, Leiter has seemingly been the favorite for saves, though Alzolay remains in the mix and now has two saves this year. His strong performance Tuesday could help him see more opportunities moving forward.