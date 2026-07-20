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Cubs' Alex Bregman: Reaches 10 home run mark

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Bregman opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Zebby Matthews in the first inning, giving him his 10th home run of the season. The veteran infielder has begun to heat up after a slow first half, homering three times over his last five games. Bregman entered the All-Star break with a lackluster .241 average and .696 OPS, but his recent surge could be an encouraging sign that he's turning things up offensively.

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