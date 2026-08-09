Cubs' Alex Bregman: Tallies three hits, two RBI in win

Bregman went 3-for-6 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

Bregman has mostly underwhelmed in his first season with the Cubs, but he turned back the clock with a vintage productive performance Sunday. The veteran third baseman historically plays better down the stretch, and he should remain in the lineup most days as Chicago jockeys for playoff positioning. Bregman is now slashing .263/,317/.395 with a home run, six RBI and six runs scored across nine games this month.