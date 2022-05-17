Simmons will sit Tuesday against the Pirates.
Simmons has now been in the lineup just once in three games since his return from shoulder inflammation. It's likely he's being eased into action to some extent, but it's also possible the Cubs don't see him as quite an everyday player. Ildemaro Vargas starts at shortstop in his absence.
