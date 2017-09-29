Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Out of lineup again Friday

Rizzo is not in the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Rizzo will occupy a spot on the bench for the second consecutive day following the club's division title. In his place, Alex Avila will man first base and bat seventh in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast