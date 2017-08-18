Play

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Scores twice in Thursday loss

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

Rizzo has been on a tear over the last four games, as he's gone 9-for-17 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI. He figures to continue providing outstanding fantasy value the rest of the way from the heart of a strong Cubs lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast