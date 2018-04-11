Through four games with High-A Myrtle Beach, Ademan is 3-for-10 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

The 19-year-old Dominican is making the jump to High-A this year after spending 2017 split between Low-A South Bend and short-season Eugene. Ademan is one of the Cubs' top position-player prospects, though he's no doubt a few years away from making it to the MLB level. He's a fairly slight player who will need to fill out his frame, but he's a good athlete who's considered an above-average defender at shortstop.