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Cubs' Ben Cowles: Sent outright to Triple-A
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The Cubs outrighted Cowles to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
After being booted off the 40-man roster last week, Cowles has passed through waivers unclaimed. He will remain in the organization as infield depth.
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