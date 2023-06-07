Murray is slashing .274/.396/.514 with seven home runs and a 148 wRC+ in 50 games for Double-A Tennessee.

Murray, who was a 15th-round pick in the 2021 draft, has an identical 16.1 percent walk rate at Single-A, High-A and Double-A, and it's nice to see that his production has remained strong now that he is finally at an age-appropriate level. Murray's groundball rate is down to a career-best 28.8 percent, which has translated to a career-best .240 ISO. He has gotten most of his starts at third base while also seeing time at first base and second base.