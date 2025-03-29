Keller allowed two runs on four hits over two innings of relief in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Keller joined the Cubs over the winter on a minor-league deal, but he did enough in camp to warrant a look as a long reliever on the MLB roster. He was able to make his team debut in mop-up duty Friday, and while Arizona managed some solid contact, he did at least tally three strikeouts in his two frames. The righty figures to work mostly in low-leverage spots for Chicago, at least for the time being, giving him limited fantasy appeal.