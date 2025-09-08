Keller appears to be the likeliest candidate to take over as the Cubs' closer after Daniel Palencia (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Palencia's availability for the remainder of the season is in jeopardy while he recovers from a right shoulder strain. Keller has been a revelation out of the Cubs bullpen this season and has yet to permit a run over 20 second-half appearances, yielding a total of just three hits over that stretch. If manager Craig Counsell prefers to take a committee approach at closer while Palencia is out, Andrew Kittredge and Caleb Thielbar could also be in the mix for saves along with Keller.