The Cubs are likely to add Keller to their major-league roster rather than allow him to exercise the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Keller has "opened eyes" in Cubs camp with his velocity jump and mechanical improvements, per Mooney, so the team doesn't want to let him get away. The big righty has allowed four runs with a 6:1 K:BB over seven innings during Cactus League play. Keller seems likely to serve in a long relief role initially for the Cubs.