Keller, who logged 1.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, has now recorded eight straight scoreless appearances.

Across those eight appearances, Keller has covered 9.1 innings and struck out 11 batters while allowing just one hit and two walks. It's been a great stretch for the veteran righty, who has been solid all season with a 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 across 51.1 innings out of the Chicago bullpen. Keller is firmly entrenched as one of the Cubs' top setup options ahead of closer Daniel Palencia.