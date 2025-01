The Cubs signed Keller to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jacob Zanolla of Cubs Insider reports.

Keller made 16 appearances (two starts) between the White Sox and Red Sox in 2024, finishing with a 5.44 ERA and 32:15 K:BB over 41.1 innings. The 29-year-old is likely to begin the 2025 campaign as rotation depth at Triple-A Iowa.