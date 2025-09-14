Keller (4-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk across an inning of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.

Keller worked the top of the ninth inning in a 4-4 game and promptly served up a go-ahead home run to Nick Fortes to take the loss. It was the first run allowed by the veteran righty since July 12, a streak of 22 appearances coming into Saturday. Keller still has a sparkling 2.20 ERA and 0.98 WHIP overall, and he should maintain a key role in Chicago's bullpen, though it appears that Andrew Kittredge is the next man up as closer with Daniel Palencia (shoulder) on the injured list.