Keller (3-1) allowed five runs on five hits in an inning of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Keller struggled with the long ball, allowing a solo home run to Alec Burleson and a three-run shot to Yohel Pozo during the eighth inning. The rough outing pushed Keller's ERA from 1.82 to 2.88. Even with the bad game, the veteran righty has been a key relief piece for the Cubs this season, posting a 1.16 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 40.2 innings out of the bullpen.