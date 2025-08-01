Horton (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Orioles, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out three.

A Baltimore lineup that got depleted at the trade deadline was no match for Horton and the Cubs bullpen, with the rookie right-hander generating 24 called or swinging strikes in only 71 pitches (44 total strikes). Horton extended his scoreless streak to 17.2 innings with the performance, and on the season he sports a 3.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB through 73.2 innings. He'll look to produce more goose eggs in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Reds.