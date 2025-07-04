Horton didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, giving up no runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out five.

Thursday marked longest outing of the season for the rookie right-hander, who scattered five singles en route to his second scoreless start of the year. It was also a resounding bounce-back showing after Horton yielded a season-high seven runs on nine hits and four walks his last time out. Horton will bring a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 52 innings into his next scheduled start against the struggling Twins, who are batting just .217 across their last 20 games.