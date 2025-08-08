Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Horton's name came up in discussions before last week's trade deadline, but the team was unwilling to move the young pitcher, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Chicago was reportedly interested in All-Stars MacKenzie Gore and Joe Ryan, but it appears acquiring either pitcher would have required moving Horton, and the team was unwilling to do so. Horton has rewarded the club's faith recently, as the rookie has rattled off four consecutive scoreless starts totaling 22.2 innings. On the season, the 23-year-old righty has an impressive 3.18 ERA across 79.1 innings. While Gore or Ryan certainly would have helped the Cubs in 2025, the team clearly sees long-term ace potential in Horton, making him an intriguing name in fantasy leagues moving forward.