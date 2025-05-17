Horton (2-0) collected the win in Friday's 13-3 victory over the White Sox after giving up three earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two batters in five innings.

Miguel Vargas hit two home runs off Horton in the first and third innings, but the rest of the White Sox's lineup was rather ineffective against the right-hander, and a six-run second inning from the Cubs' offense allowed Horton to leave the game after five frames with a 6-3 lead. The 23-year-old has now collected two wins in as many starts in his young MLB career, but he'll carry a 6.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP into his next start in Miami.