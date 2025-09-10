Horton (10-4) allowed one run on four hits across 6.1 innings to earn the win Tuesday against Atlanta. He struck out two.

Other than the low strikeout total, it was another dazzling effort for Horton. The rookie hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last 10 starts, and he has a sparkling 0.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP during that span. Horton leads all National League rookies with his 10 wins, and he's making a strong case for NL Rookie of the Year honors with a 2.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 110 innings overall. The 23-year-old righty will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is penciled in for Monday on the road against the Pirates, the team with the fewest runs scored in the majors.