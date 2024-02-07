Horton, who climbed through three minor-league levels in 2023, has an outside chance at making his MLB debut this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

While Bastian notes that a 2025 MLB debut is probably more likely for Horton, the fact that he's already knocking on the door speaks loudly of his advanced skill set. The 22-year-old finished with a 2.65 ERA and 117 strikeouts across 88.1 innings last season across the three levels. Horton has the stuff to be an impact player as soon as he reaches the majors, and he could force the issue if he continues to dominate in the minors.