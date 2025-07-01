Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Tuesday that Horton will have his workload monitored in the second half but does not have a specific innings limit this season, 670 The Score reports.

Horton has thrown 74 innings this season between the majors and minors, which is already 39.2 more than he threw all of last season and only 14.1 innings off his professional high. Expect the Cubs to take steps to manage the rookie right-hander's workload after the All-Star break, but it does not sound like Horton will be completely shut down at any point.