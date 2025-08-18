Horton was removed from his start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers midway through the third inning due to an apparent blister on his pitching hand, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. He struck out three batters and gave up one run on four hits and one walk over 2.2 frames prior to departing the contest.

The Cubs will likely provide clarity later Monday regarding whether Horton was battling a blister or some other kind of health concern, but the rookie was pulled from the contest after he was visited twice on the mound by Craig Counsell and a team trainer and on an another occasion by pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. Prior to Monday's twin bill, Horton had been the Cubs' top performing starter since the All-Star break, having posted a microscopic 0.32 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in 28.1 innings over his last five starts. After exiting with a 1-0 deficit, Horton will be on the hook for his fourth loss of the season if the Cubs are unable to tie the game or take the lead at any point in the remainder of the contest.