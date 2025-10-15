Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Wednesday that Horton (rib) was going to be on the NLCS roster if the team advanced, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Horton exited his final regular-season start with a right rib fracture and was not on the wild-card or NLDS rosters, but he appears to be healthy now and is expected to have a relatively normal offseason. The rookie right-hander collected a 2.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over 118 regular-season innings for the Cubs.