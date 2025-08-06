Horton (6-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two hits over 5.2 innings in a 6-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 23.1 innings with another sharp performance, and he didn't issue a free pass for the first time since May 16. Over his four-start shutout stretch, Horton has posted a 0.75 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB, and he's won his last three trips to the mound. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.