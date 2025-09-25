Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Horton (back) is a go and on track, but there are "areas of concern" in Horton's rib area from the MRI he had Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs and Horton will continue to get information and have more doctors look at the MRI, but no more tests will be run. The right-hander was pulled from Tuesday's start versus the Mets due to back tightness, but now it appears that the main concern is with his ribs. It is expected that he will throw Friday after taking the prior two days off. If the rookie remains on track, he should be able to start in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Sept. 30.