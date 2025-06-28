Horton (3-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Horton stayed in the rotation over Ben Brown following Shota Imanaga's return from a hamstring injury. However, it looks like Horton is on shaky ground, as he's allowed 13 runs (10 earned) over his last 8.2 innings. He also gave up a pair of three-run home runs Friday, the first long balls he's allowed over five starts in June. The rookie right-hander is at a 4.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 45 innings across nine appearances (eight starts). It's not a great sign that his two worst outings have been his two most recent, though the Mariners and Astros are tough opponents, and he was also poor versus the Tigers earlier in the month. Horton is tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Guardians his next time out.