Horton has been promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Horton threw only 16.1 frames across four starts with Tennessee but was dominant in those innings, posting a 1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB. The top prospect is coming off a 2023 campaign which saw him collect a 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 117:27 K:BB over 88.1 innings. Horton is likely to push to debut for the Cubs in 2024.