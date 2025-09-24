Cubs' Cade Horton: Pulled with back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
Horton was removed from his start Tuesday against the Mets due to back tightness, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Horton made it through three innings of one-run ball Tuesday before his back forced him to make an early exit. His abbreviated outing will likely be his final appearance in the regular season, giving the rookie right-hander a 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 118 innings across 23 appearances. As long as his back injury proves to be minor, Horton will certainly be in the running to start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series next week.