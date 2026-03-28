Horton (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 10-2 rout of the Nationals. He struck out four.

The only real mistake Horton made in the quality start came on a 95.2 mph fastball he grooved over the plate in the fourth inning, which James Wood deposited in the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Horton is coming off a rookie campaign in which he delivered a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over his first 118 big-league innings, and big things are expected from the 24-year-old right-hander in 2026. His next start lines up to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.