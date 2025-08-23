Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Horton (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, MLB.com reports.

During his most recent start in Monday's loss to the Brewers, Horton was lifted in the third inning due to a minor blister on his pitching hand. Counsell acknowledged that the rookie had dealt with a blister in the same spot in the past, but the righty apparently checked out fine during his between-starts bullpen session and will take the hill Saturday for his 18th outing of the season. Horton has been the Cubs' top-performing starter since the All-Star break, going 4-1 with an 0.58 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB in 31 innings.