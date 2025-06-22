Cubs' Cade Horton: Settles for no-decision Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Horton did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Seattle. He struck out two.
The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest Saturday and was impacted by a Vidal Brujan error in the fifth inning, which contributed to his exit after 4.2 innings. Despite the shortened outing, the 2022 first-round pick has put together a solid rookie campaign, posting a 3.73 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 41 innings across eight appearances, including seven starts.