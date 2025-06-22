Horton did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against Seattle. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest Saturday and was impacted by a Vidal Brujan error in the fifth inning, which contributed to his exit after 4.2 innings. Despite the shortened outing, the 2022 first-round pick has put together a solid rookie campaign, posting a 3.73 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 41 innings across eight appearances, including seven starts.