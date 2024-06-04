Horton (lat) was diagnosed with a subscapular strain Tuesday and will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The 22-year-old was removed from his May 29 start with the injury and was placed on Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list shortly thereafter. Horton will require some time to build up his arm strength after the shutdown period, so he likely won't be ready to rejoin Iowa until at least late July. He's struggled in his first taste of the Triple-A level this season with a 7.50 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through five starts.