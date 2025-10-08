Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Horton's (rib) light bullpen session Monday went well and the hurler is scheduled for another bullpen session Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs are in a 0-2 NLDS hole against the Brewers, but if they're able to come back and advance to the NLCS, Horton has a shot to rejoin the active roster as part of their rotation. Horton has been sidelined since late September after being diagnosed with a right rib fracture.