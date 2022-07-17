The Cubs have selected Horton with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A draft-eligible sophomore from Oklahoma who had Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton increased his draft stock with a dominant performance in the College World Series, showcasing a deadly repertoire of hard, high-spin offerings. A former two-way talent and two-sport athlete (he also played quarterback), Horton's future is now squarely on the mound after his exploits for the Sooners in the postseason, including 40 strikeouts in his final four starts. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound righty has a prototypical fourseamer that touches 98 mph and darts away from barrels. His mid-80s slider (touches 90 mph) might be his best pitch, as he can land it for strikes or get ugly swings when he buries in the dirt. His curveball and changeup need further development, and he only threw 53.2 innings in college, which adds some uncertainty regarding his ability to handle a starter's workload. However, the fact he is healthy and finished strong against the best teams in the country makes him an appealing high-upside option in a muddled pitching class.