Horton (8-4) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Horton was sharp, throwing 55 of 74 pitches for strikes in this 12-1 win. He looked no worse for wear after exiting his last start early due a blister on his right middle finger. This was Horton's fifth scoreless outing in seven starts since the All-Star break -- he's allowed just two runs on 18 hits and 11 walks while racking up 34 strikeouts over 37 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:29 K:BB through 93.2 innings over 18 appearances (17 starts). The 24-year-old's next start is projected to be on the road in Colorado.