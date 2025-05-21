Horton came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander tossed just 54 of 92 pitches for strikes in his third big-league start, but Horton generated 16 swinging strikes to help limit the damage from the traffic he put on the basepaths. Neither Shota Imanaga (hamstring) nor Javier Assad (oblique) are expected back until at least mid-June, so Horton should get a long runway to prove he belongs in the majors. He'll take a 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rockies.