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Cubs' Carson Kelly: Absent from Cubs' lineup
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Kelly is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Atlanta.
Kelly started at catcher in four of the previous five games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Miguel Amaya is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Cubs.
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