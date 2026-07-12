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Cubs' Carson Kelly: Blasts sixth home run Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kelly went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-3 win against the Reds on Saturday.

Kelly hit his second home run in his last four games in the sixth inning, giving him six long balls on the season. The veteran catcher was making his fourth straight start, with Saturday's appearance coming at DH as Miguel Amaya worked behind the plate. Kelly and Amaya have been alternating pretty regularly as Chicago's backstop, and their playing time split in the second half will be interesting to keep an eye on.

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