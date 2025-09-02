Kelly went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-6, extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Kelly played the role of hero Monday, launching his 14th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning with a runner on to tie the game at 6-6. Then, in the bottom of the 10th, the catcher delivered a walk-off RBI single. Kelly came into the contest batting just .152 with a .346 OPS over his previous 10 games, but he's batting a much better .259 with a .793 OPS overall this year.